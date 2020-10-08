Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 829 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to



89,702 on Thursday as 829 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 767, he said.

now has 9,759 active cases, while 79,176 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,331 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

