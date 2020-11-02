Jharkhand registers 326 new coronavirus cases, taking caseload to 102,087

-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose
to 1,02,087 on Monday as 326 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
One more patient from Simdega district succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 885, he said.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by Bokaro (47) and Dhanbad (42), the official said.
The state now has 5,229 active coronavirus cases, while 95,973 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.
Jharkhand has tested 20,384 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.
