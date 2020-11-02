Telangana adds 922 fresh coronavirus cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,348

JUST IN
Coronavirus vaccine update: Israel begins human trial, Moderna preps launch
Telangana reported 922 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 240,970 while seven more deaths pushed the toll to 1,348, the state government said

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A health worker carries a body wrapped in plastic

Telangana reported 922 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,40,970while sevenmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,348, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 256, followed by Rangareddy (56) and Sangareddy (44) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 1.

As many as17,630are under treatment and25,643 samples were tested on November 1.

Cumulatively,43,49,309 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,16,854, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.12 per cent, while it was 91.6 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was14,717.

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 10:03 IST

