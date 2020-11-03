JUST IN
Pak taking advantage of Covid-19 to enhance cross-border terrorism: Govt
Business Standard

Jharkhand reports 403 Covid-19 cases, 1 new fatality pushed toll to 886

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 102,490 as 403 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 886

Jharkhand | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Health workers perform the burial of a person who died of COVID-19 at a graveyard, during rain, in Ajmer

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to

1,02,490 on Tuesday as 403 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 886, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 122, followed by Dhanbad (50) and East Singhbhum (40), he said.

One person succumbed to the infection in Ranchi district, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 5,119 active coronavirus cases, while 96,485 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 29,510 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 11:45 IST

