Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to have airline code 'QP'; ops to begin July

Akasa Air, which is planning to start its commercial flight operations in July, on Tuesday said its airline code will be "QP".
Every airline in the world has a designator code. For example, IndiGo's code is "6E", Go First's is "G8" and Air India's is "AI".
Akasa Air said on Twitter, "Quite Proud to announce our airline code - QP!"
The airline, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.
With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation giving the green light to Boeing 737 Max aircraft in late August last year, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26, 2021 to purchase 72 Max planes.
