Justice Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India effective Nov 9

Justice D Y Chandrachud was on Monday appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
He will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.
While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.
"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22," Rijiju tweeted.
Justice Chandrachud will demit office on November 10, 2024.
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:07 IST
