In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah releases MBBS textbooks in Hindi

Union Home Minister and BJP leader on Sunday termed the beginning of imparting medical in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh as "historic", which will enhance the abilities of students and also allow them to overcome the "inferiority complex" of not knowing English.

Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for the first year students of course as part of the ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical in the Hindi language, a first in the country.

Shah also said the work is underway to start technical and medical in eight other languages in the country.

Studying in one's own language will enhance the abilities of students. Students across the country should come out of their linguistic inferiority complex as today there is a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they can showcase their abilities in their language, Shah said on the occasion.

He released Hindi textbooks on Medical Biochemistry, Anatomy, and Medical Physiology.

Shah hailed PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms to send across a message to the world, which he said boosts the confidence of the young people in India.

He said in the 21st century, some forces adopted the "brain drain" theory (migration of skilled professionals), but PM Modi has changed it to the "brain gain" theory.

Shah predicted an "educational revolution" due to the restoration of pride in our languages through the New Education Policy of the Modi government which is planning to impart technical, medical, and legal studies in the country (in regional languages).

He said some people associate the usage of the English language with intellectual ability, but there is no relation between them.

Language is only a medium of expression whereas intellectual ability is a natural gift which can be improved through education, and if education is given in the mother tongue, it proves very beneficial in improving the intellectual ability, Shah said.

He said after today's launch, India will go a long way in global research and the world will come to know about the intellectual potential of Indian students.

Appealing to students, Shah said they should overcome the "linguistic inferiority complex.

Terming it an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

"This day will be written in history in golden letters,'' Shah said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is behind the Hindi initiative, and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were also present.

Shah said he feels proud that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of PM Modi by launching medical studies in Hindi.

"This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it," he added.

Shah said the work is underway to start technical and medical education in eight other languages in the country.

The course in Hindi was launched as part of the NEP and soon it will be started in other languages also, he said.

Now, students of the country will not have any inferiority complex about not knowing the English language and they can study with pride in their language, the union home minister said.

"Modiji has called for imparting medical and engineering education in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and other languages. I feel proud that Madhya Pradesh, led by Chouhan, has become the first state to start medical education in Hindi," he said.

Shah said earlier there were 387 medical colleges in the country having a total of 51,000 seats. Now, the nation under the leadership of the prime minister has 596 medical colleges with an additional 89,000 seats.

The country earlier had 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the number has now gone up to 23, the number of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has increased from 13 to 20, the number of universities from 723 to 1,043 and of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) from nine to 25, he said.

Similarly, the number of other national-level institutes has also increased substantially, he said.

Shah praised CM Chouhan and minister Sarang for taking the lead in the country in starting the MBBS course in Hindi.

Sarang, the driving force behind the move, said a team of 97 doctors prepared these textbooks in a mission mode.

Chouhan said these textbooks have technical terms written in Hindi the way they are pronounced in English. For example, 'kidney' is written as kidney only.

The chief minister said students from rural areas who were unable to get medical education because of the lack of knowledge of English will not lag and will be able to pursue the MBBS course in Hindi.

