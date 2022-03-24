Ex-CJI Lahoti ensured speedy justice to underprivileged: PM Modi

Condoling the death of former chief justice of Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Prime Minister said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged.

Lahoti died at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday evening. He was 81.

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the 35th chief justice of on June 1, 2004. He retired on November 1, 2005.

The prime minister tweeted, "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti.

