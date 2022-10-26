JUST IN
K'taka: 2 dead, over 40 ill after drinking contaminated water on Diwali

Diwali turned tragic for Hothpet village in Shahapura taluk of Yadgir, Karnataka as two persons died and over 40 are being treated at a hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated wat

Karnataka | Diwali

IANS  |  Yadgir 

drinking water
drinking water

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, turned tragic for Hothpet village in Shahapura taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka as two persons died and more than 40 are being treated at a hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated water, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. According to the authorities, the deaths took place on Monday and since then the people of the village have been continuously falling sick.

Fear has gripped the entire village and most of the locals have developed symptoms of vomiting and loose motions. The health authorities have established a camp there to monitor the situation.

The locals are fearing the outbreak of cholera. The tragedy took place after water from the old well was supplied to the houses through tap connections. It is suspected that the water in the well is contaminated.

The deceased have been identified as Honnappa Gowda and Eramma. The locals have submitted many complaints regarding the supply of drinking water from the old well, but the authorities had turned a blind eye.

The locals have said that they had taken the samples of the water and got it tested in the laboratory. The reports said the water cannot be used for drinking purposes. The authorities knew this but did nothing, said a resident, Basavaraj Patil.

Ramesha Guttedara Shahapura, the Taluk Health Officer, said that the samples of the well water and water overhead tank have been tested and the results have established that they can be used for drinking purposes.

The fault is with the pipeline which the authorities are checking. Alternative arrangements have been made for supply of drinking water, he added.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 15:19 IST

