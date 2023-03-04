JUST IN
K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment
CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors
MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi
NDMC releases policy to regularise cellular towers in Lutyens' Delhi
Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister
Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot
Karnataka CM Bommai dismisses Opposition's demand for his resignation
Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat Covid-19: Mandaviya
Holi: FSSAI asks states to deploy testing vans to check milk quality
Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CM Shinde visits hospital, asks officials to provide facilities to doctors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

K'taka govt upset as Foxconn denies binding agreement for investment

The ministry is tight lipped over the development and has not given any official reaction yet. "Officials have been directed not to give any statement to media," sources added

Topics
Foxconn | Karnataka | India

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Foxconn
Foxconn

The BJP-led Karnataka government is "disappointed" over the media reports about Foxconn's statement denying any binding agreement for investment in India.

Sources in the Large and Medium Industries Ministry in Karnataka stated that they are "truly surprised with the development".

"The whole team of Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple iPhones, was in Bengaluru. The MoU was signed by the team and the team had also paid a visit to land near Bengaluru International Airport and expressed their interest," sources said.

On Saturday, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani shared photographs taken with Foxconn CEO and Chairman Young Liu at the lounge of Bengaluru International Airport. Nirani was on the way to Belagavi to attend the Vijay Sankalp Yatra and Young Li Yu was waiting for a flight to Taiwan.

The ministry is tight lipped over the development and has not given any official reaction yet. "Officials have been directed not to give any statement to media," sources added.

The media reports claimed that Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn has stated that "it hasn't entered into any binding, definitive agreements for new India investment during its chairman's trip". The company maintained that negotiations and internal review are still on. "The proportion of investment sums published is not an official statement of Foxconn."

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, claimed that the MoU with Foxconn is a big boost to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat ambitions and a testimony to Karnataka's success in drawing investments to the state in the electronics manufacturing and assembly segment.

"Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has announced a major investment in Karnataka... 300 acres of land has been identified for this purpose near the Bengaluru International Airport, in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks," Chief Minister Bommai stated.

A team of senior executives from Foxconn, led by Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, and comprising 16 senior leaders were in Bengaluru on Friday. They were welcomed at the airport by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, and Skill Development.

The visit began with a walkthrough of the world-class new terminal 2, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a detailed presentation by senior executives from Bengaluru Airport International Limited (BIAL) on cargo infrastructure and facilities at the airport. The team then proceeded to a site view at the proposed area.

The lunch meeting was led by Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries. The team then had a meeting with Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka at Vidhana Soudha.

The visit culminated with a dinner hosted by Bommai. The Chied Minister and Liu discussed Foxconn's investment plans and Bommai assured full support for the project.

--IANS

mka/sha

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foxconn

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU