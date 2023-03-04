MCD with Yulu Bikes organises e-bike tour to explore heritage gems of Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of on Saturday organised a 10-km guided e-bike tour covering such as Sheesh Mahal, Gordon Highlanders Memorial and Roshnara Bagh and tomb.

This was the second such tour organised by the civic body, with the first held in January.

The has partnered with Yulu Bikes to offer guided e-tours to showcase the rich heritage of the city, an official said.

"A heritage tour was organised by Keshavpuram Zone starting from Sheesh Mahal Park Entrance, Haiderpur. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Keshav Puram zone, Naveen Aggarwal and other senior municipal officials were also present," the said in a statement.

"These types of events will help in exploring hidden gems of our city and the same will add to tourist attractions of the city," Aggarwal said informing that many such tours will be organised in future.

The tour started from Sheesh Mahal and covered a distance of 10 km exploring heritage places like Gordon Highlanders Memorial, Gateways of Badli ki Sarai, Gurudwara Nanak Piao, Tripolia gateway and Roshnara Bagh Baradari and Tomb.

" has a plethora to offer to its visitors who come here with an appetite to satiate on glorious history. With each ruling dynasty and era, was adorned with monuments that the city has been able to maintain to date," the said.

"The charm of Heritage Monuments can be relished in heritage tour where one has the chance to meet and greet some commendable pieces of architecture," it added.

The initiative will add to the G20 preparedness of providing excellent transport logistics for the tourist circuit in the city, the statement said.

India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings and events during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10.

Delhi is dotted with monuments that the city has been able to maintain to date. The charm of Shahjahanabad can be relished in a heritage tour where one has the chance to see some great pieces of architecture, it said.

The e-bikes can be used by any person using the Yulu app at a very nominal rate, the statement said, adding that the MCD expects that people will use the service, enjoy the city's rich heritage, and also use the vehicles for last-mile connectivity needs.

