Karnataka police raid residences of SDPI, PFI workers, 5 taken to custody

The on Thursday raided the residences of the workers of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Dakshina Kannada district.

The took five persons into their custody for interrogation. This is the first raid on the workers in the state after the imposition of ban orders.

According to police, the raids were conducted in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal and Mangaluru Rural locations.

According to sources, the have arrested the detained persons. All persons belong to the banned . The police have slapped IPC Section 121 and invoked provisions of the UAPA.

The SDPI and are alleged to be involved in subversive activities and anti- acts. The ruling BJP leaders in have demanded the ban of both SDPI as well.

The Central government had mentioned the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district and the proposal by the government of to impose ban on the PFI.A

