JUST IN
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against firecracker ban in Delhi
Men should strengthen their minds, free women from hijab: Haryana minister
ED chargesheets against Rana Ayyub; says she used public funds for herself
Transgenders entitled to special quota for 3rd gender: Madras High Court
Development becomes reality with double engine govt: Modi in Himachal rally
Previous govts didn't provide people facilities available elsewhere: PM
PM launches several projects, says Diwali has arrived early in Himachal
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
ED arrests IAS officer, 2 others in money laundering case in Chhattisgarh
DMK to launch protest in Tamil Nadu against Centre's 'Hindi imposition'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against firecracker ban in Delhi
Business Standard

Karnataka police raid residences of SDPI, PFI workers, 5 taken to custody

The Karnataka Police on Thursday raided the residences of the workers of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Dakshina Kannada district

Topics
Karnataka | PFI | Police

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

The Karnataka Police on Thursday raided the residences of the workers of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Dakshina Kannada district.

The police took five persons into their custody for interrogation. This is the first raid on the PFI workers in the state after the imposition of ban orders.

According to police, the raids were conducted in Panambur, Surathkal, Ullal and Mangaluru Rural locations.

According to sources, the police have arrested the detained persons. All persons belong to the banned PFI. The police have slapped IPC Section 121 and invoked provisions of the UAPA.

The SDPI and PFI are alleged to be involved in subversive activities and anti-national acts. The ruling BJP leaders in Karnataka have demanded the ban of both SDPI as well.

The Central government had mentioned the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare in Dakshina Kannada district and the proposal by the government of Karnataka to impose ban on the PFI.A

--IANS

mka/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 15:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.