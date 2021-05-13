K'taka to temporarily suspend Covid vax for 18-44 age group from tomorrow

-
Karnataka Government will temporarily suspend the COVID vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years from May 14, said officials.
According to the state government, the order will be applicable to all government COVID vaccination centres in the state.
"Today the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose," reads the statement.
Earlier, the state government had decided to utilise the complete supply of vaccines provided by the Centre for vaccination of beneficiaries of 45 years and above who were due for the second dose.
"Therefore all vaccines available with the state government including supplied byGoI and procured directly by the state, will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose. In this regard vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from May 14, 2021 till further orders. This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers in the state," it adds.
