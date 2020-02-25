Kamra flying ban: HC pulls up DGCA over other airlines penalising comedian

The on Tuesday said aviation regulator ought not to have certified action of other than Indigo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian for allegedly heckling news anchor on a flight.

In his petition, Kamra said he was banned by for a six-month period before its internal committee even arrived at a decision while other -- Air India, Spicejet and GoAir -- imposed an indefinite ban on him.

The comedian, represented by senior advocates Vivek Tankha, Gopal Sankaranarayanan and Mohit Mathur, has moved the high court seeking directions to to direct the to revoke the ban.

He has also sought action against the airlines for taking the action in alleged violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Justice Navin Chawla asked the to take instructions on what steps it intends to take regarding the action by the other airlines and listed the matter for hearing on February 27.

He also asked why it banned the comedian before receiving any formal complaint. "Why bar him when complaint comes to you later?" the judge asked IndiGo’s counsel Sandeep Sethi.

Kamra has also sought directions to the DGCA to expeditiously decide his representation to take action against the airlines.

Last month, had barred the stand-up comedian for six months from using its services for allegedly portraying "unacceptable behaviour" onboard its flight.

The airline claimed that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai to Lucknow IndiGo flight, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over his news presentation style.