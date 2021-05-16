Karnataka bats for longer time gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses

-
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that no one will be given a second COVID-19 dose prior to specified time gap in the state.
Karnataka Deputy CM said, "For Covishied, second dose will be administered to those who have completed 12 weeks after taking the first dose. No one will be given second dose prior to the mentioned time gap. First dose of Covishield will be administered to those above 45 years."
The Union government has accepted the recommendation for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.
Giving out the details for people who will receive Covaxin jab, he said, "Only second dose of Covaxin will be administered at present. Those who have taken the first dose 6 weeks earlier, will be jabbed on priority."
Karnataka has been witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases and recording the highest COVID-19 related deaths.
The state emerged as the country's new COVID-19 hotspot with 5,98,625 active cases, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 5,21,683 active infections, the union health minister informed.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 41,664 new COVID-19 cases, 34,425 discharges, and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday. The active cases in the state stand at 6,05,494.
