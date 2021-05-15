Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State reports 7,664 new cases, 129 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates incubation centres for agri startups
Chhattisgarh Cong passes resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi as party president
Covid-19: Chhattisgarh to screen visitors from other states
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 377 new cases reported, 526 recover
Covid-19 positivity rate not as high as was in Sept: Chhattisgarh Minister
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload
rose to 9,07,589 on Saturday with addition of 7,664 cases, while the death toll went up by 129 to reach 11,590, a health department official said.
The number of recoveries reached 7,85,598 after 387 people were discharged from hospitals while 11,088 others completed their home isolation during the day.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,10,401.
The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which have been witnessing a decline in cases from last week, on Saturday reported 466 and 288 new cases, respectively.
While the total count of infections in Raipur has reached 1,52,690 including 2,963 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 93,934 including 1,667 deaths.
Raigarh recorded 617 new cases, Surajpur 520 and Janjgir-Champa 489, among other districts.
With 70,239 samples tested on Saturday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 81,19,349.
The case positivity rate in the state has declined to 11 percent from 26.1 percent on May 1.
The recovery rate has been steadily improving and presently reached 86 per cent, the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,07,589, new cases 7,664, death toll 11,590, recovered 7,85,598, active cases 1,10,401, tests 81,19,349.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU