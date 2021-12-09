Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai rules out night curfew till next week

-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that the government has no intention to implement night curfew in the state in the wake of Omicron fears. "People need not panic about the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. The decision on imposing night curfew will be taken after a week," he stated.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Bommai stated that after considering the situation and developments further decision on imposing night curfew will be taken. "As of now, there is no proposal as such," he added.
He also informed that two doses of vaccines have been made mandatory for all nursing students in the state. A decision will be taken on the Christmas and new year celebrations regarding imposing restrictions, he said.
"We have discussed the existing situation with Dr Sudarshan Ballal of the Covid Technical Expert Recommendation Committee. He has given us information on Omicron. There is no need to panic. We have already released guidelines for hostels. It has been told to provide food to the hostel students batchwise. Cooks and wardens should take two doses of vaccination," he stated.
It has been decided to take up the vaccination drive. Precautions have been taken at the border areas. Separate guidelines for hostels and clusters, which report Covid cases have been given. Barring this, no new guidelines will be in place, he said.
Talking about the absence of Health Minister K. Sudhakar, he stated that the minister had taken prior permission from him.
