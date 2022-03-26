Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, company says investigating the incident

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola's dream of biggest e-scooter factory hits hurdle amid dearth of chips
Ola Electric to raise prices of S1 Pro e-scooter in next purchase window
Ola to invest up to Rs 786 crore in Ola Financial Services
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
-
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action.
A video of the company's electric scooter catching fire has been widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle.
Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet: "Safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it."
In a detailed statement on Twitter, the Bengaluru-based company stated: "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days."
The company further said it is constantly in touch with the customer "who is absolutely safe".
Asserting that vehicle safety is of paramount importance for it, Ola Electric said, "We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days."
This is the first safety-related incident reported since the company started deliveries of the electric scooter. It had earlier faced issues with delivery timelines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU