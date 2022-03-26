Ola e-scooter catches fire in Pune, company says investigating the incident

Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action.

A video of the company's electric scooter catching fire has been widely circulated on social media with users raising questions over the safety standards of the vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet: "Safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it."



In a detailed statement on Twitter, the Bengaluru-based company stated: "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days."



The company further said it is constantly in touch with the customer "who is absolutely safe".

Asserting that vehicle safety is of paramount importance for it, Electric said, "We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days."



This is the first safety-related incident reported since the company started deliveries of the electric scooter. It had earlier faced issues with delivery timelines.

