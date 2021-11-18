Karnataka set to upgrade 250 primary health centres this year: Bommai

-
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the state is set to upgrade 250 primary health centres this year and 250 more next year with assistance from the union government.
According to a press release by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday, a permanent Healthcare Vision Document with a long term perspective would be formulated for the state.
Speaking after inaugurating the new 350-bed cardiac care hospital built by Infosys Foundation in the premises of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Centre, Bommai said the health infrastructure in the state would be ramped up. Action would be taken to build speciality hospitals, and cardiac, cancer hospitals at the divisional level in the coming days.
"The 21st century is the century of Knowledge. Infosys Foundation is giving back what it got from society by building this 350-bed hospital. The new hospital would help in reducing the patient pressure on Jayadeva hospital," said the chief minister.
Not only in India but Jayadeva is also considered a model for coronary care in the US too, Bommai said citing the instance of an American citizen surprised after getting all the check-ups done for just Rs 100 here. His letter to the then American President Barack Obama prompted the US government to send a team to study the services at Jayadeva and announce a slew of concessions for patients at Obama Care Centres in that country, said the press release.
