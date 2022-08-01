JUST IN

Karnataka CM to review monkeypox situation following Kerala man's death

Following the death of a man due to monkeypox in Kerala, Karnataka CM has called an "important meeting" on Tuesday regarding control measures and treatment facility to be put in place.

Press Trust of India  |  Davangere (K'taka) 
Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with media at Parliament in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Following the death of a man due to monkeypox in neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called an "important meeting" of the Health Minister and department officials on Tuesday regarding control measures and treatment facility to be put in place.

Samples of a 22-year old man who, who died in Kerala last week, have come out positive for monkeypox on Monday, official sources in New Delhi said.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also indicated that the government is likely to issue certain directions following the meeting.

"We have taken monkeypox seriously, tomorrow I have called an important meeting with the Health Minister and Health department officials, to discuss how to check the travellers, setting up labs and other measures that need to be taken," Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the meeting will decide on the measures that need to be taken and directions need to be issued to control the spread of monkeypox, also regarding the required treatment and arrangement for medicines.

The 22-year old man who recently returned from UAE had allegedly died due to monkeypox on Saturday in Kerala.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday had said that the Ethiopian national, who was suspected to have a monkeypox case in Bengaluru has turned out to be a case of chickenpox.

All travellers from affected countries are being screened on arrival into the state, he had said.

The Karnataka government had recently decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state.

It has instructed officials in all the districts in the state to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the Centre's guidelines and Technical Advisory Committee recommendations regarding monkeypox.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:40 IST

