Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 310 coronvirus cases
Karnataka coronavirus update: 130 deaths, 9,464 Covid-19 cases reported

A total 9,464 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths were reported from Karnataka, state Health Department said

A total 9,464 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths were reported from Karnataka on Friday, state Health Department said.

Karnataka's COVID-19 count stands at 4,40,411, including 98,326 active cases, 3,34,999 discharges and 7,067 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 07:23 IST

