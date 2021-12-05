Karnataka coronavirus update: Reports 456 Covid cases, six deaths in 24 hrs

-
-
Karnataka on Sunday reported 456 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths taking the caseload and cumulative fatalities to 29,98,099 and 38,230 respectively, the state health department said.
In its COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 330 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,52,708. Active cases stood at 7,132.
Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID-19 cases with 256 fresh infections and two deaths.
Chikkamagaluru district reported 66 cases, which was due to a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases with a cluster coming up in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.
The District Health Officer said all those tested positive are asymptomatic but they have been quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease.
Other districts too reported fresh COVID-19 cases including 20 in Dharwad, 17 in Kodagu, 14 in Uttara Kannada 13 in Dakshina Kannada, 12 in Hassan and 10 in Mysuru.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, one fatality each occurred in Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Udupi. There were zero fatalities in 26 districts.
The positivity rate for the day was 0.41 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.31 per cent.
A total of 1,10,556 samples were tested in the state including 93,481 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.38 crore.
The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 7.71 crore, with 1,12,234 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.
