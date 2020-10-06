Karnataka govt bans strike by officials, doctors amid coronavirus surge

-
-
Invoking the National Disaster Management Act, Karnataka on Monday banned officials and healthcare warriors from going on strike amid a surge in Covid cases in the state.
"Public servants, healthcare personnel, regular, contractual and outsourced employees of the state Health Department are prohibited from going on strike, non-cooperation and disobeying or refusing to work in view of the Covid-19 pandemic across the state," said Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in an order.
The order also warned the state government employees that disobeying or refusing work entrusted by their superiors on containing the pandemic would amount to violation of the provisions of the state Civil Services Act.
About 5,000 state-run doctors struck work last month affecting Covid care, but resumed duty after Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar intervened and assured their grievances, including for a pay hike, additional personnel to treat growing number of cases and adequate medical equipment like PPP kits to protect them, would be redressed.
With 7,051 new cases till Sunday, the southern state's Covid tally rose to 6,47,712, including 1,15,477 active cases, while 5,22,846 were discharged and 9,370 succumbed to the infection so far.
As the epicentre of the disease, Bengaluru accounted for 2,52,229 cases, including 5,412 active while 1,95,015 have been discharged till date and 3,101 died so far.
