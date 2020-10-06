Karnataka govt considers mandatory Covid tests, physical checks of tourists

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi tests positive for coronavirus
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for coronavirus
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Karnataka to triple Covid-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model
Explained: Tricky virus, awry tests and Dubai's blacklist of Indian labs
-
Compulsory COVID-19 tests and
physical checks of visitors to tourist destinations in Karnataka are among the guidelines being considered to prevent spread of the virus, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Tuesday.
"Instructions have been given to officials to introduce new and improved guidelines to ensure that Coronavirus does not spread due to people visiting tourist spots in the state," he told reporters.
The Minister was speaking after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the district headquarters town of Kodagu and the steps taken by the administration to prevent its spread.
"Guidelines like compulsory COVID-19 tests and physical checking of tourists, with the help of police, health and revenue department staff at tourist spots, are under consideration for framing new guidelines," Sudhakar added.
To a question on reopening school as per the Centre's guidelines, he said the state was not considering it now in view of the surge of infections in Karnataka.
On the COVID situation in the district, the minister there were certain shortcomings in the health services, which would be sorted out.
Referring to the mortality rate in the district, it was earlier in the green zone, but was now in the red zone due to increase in COVID-19 deaths after unlock relaxations
The minister directed the officials to ensure that the that a death audit be conducted every day.
He also recommended that local people be inducted in the booth level task force committee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU