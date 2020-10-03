Karnataka reports 9,886 new COVID-19 cases

-
-
A total of 9,886 new COVID-19 cases, 8,989 discharges and 100 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday.
The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 6,30,516 including 5,08,495 discharges and 9,219 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 1,12,783.
With 1,069 deaths reported on Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in the country has crossed one lakh.
India reported 79,476 new cases on Saturday taking the count of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545.
The total count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated patients.
