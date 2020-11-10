Karnataka govt seeks Rs 2,100 crore flood relief aid from NDRF

-
ALSO READ
Flood-like situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka; NDRF undertakes rescue op
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Heavy rains, flash floods wreak havoc in Karnataka; normal life disrupted
Hyderabad rains: NDRF teams still in action; govt steps up relief measures
-
Karnataka has sought Rs 2,100 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for relief and rehabilitation works in a dozen districts ravaged by heavy monsoon rains and floods, an official said on Tuesday.
"The state government has submitted a report to the Centre on the damages and losses suffered due to heavy rains and flash floods during the southwest monsoon between August and October," a revenue official told IANS here.
Bagalokote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir in the state's north and northwest regions were the worst affected by the incessant rains and flash floods.
"Release of excess water from dams across major rivers like Krishna and Bheema in the region and from neighbouring Maharashtra flooded villages/towns and damaged rural infrastructure and crops ahead of harvesting," the official said.
Rural infrastructure, including roads, bridges, state highways, electric poles, telephone lines and houses were destroyed or damaged in the natural disaster.
"The state disaster management authority has declared 173 taluks in 25 of the 30 districts across the southern state as flood-affected areas," said the official.
"Though the overall loss is estimated to be Rs 9,833 crore, the state is eligible for Rs 1,078 crore as per the NDRF norms," he added.
The compensation for rains and floods in August and September is estimated to be Rs 1,306 crore.
According to the state agriculture department, crops in 20.6 lakh hectares of farmlands were damaged in October as the southwest monsoon extended beyond September in the coastal, northwest and northern regions of the state.
The state government has already utilised Rs 2,385 crore for rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).
About 48,500 houses were damaged while 1,935 animals (livestock) were lost in rains and floods.
Horticulture crops in 1,99,236 hectares and plantation crops in 55,808 hectares across the southern state were also damaged in the natural calamity.
"A central team of observers are due to visit the state after Diwali to assess the losses due to heavy rains and floods," added the official.
The department has urged the Central government to extend work for 50 more days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) from 100 days in a year to make for the loss due to heavy rains, floods and the Covid pandemic since mid-March.
--IANS
fb/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU