Karnataka govt seeks Rs 2,100 crore flood relief aid from NDRF

has sought Rs 2,100 crore from the Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for relief and rehabilitation works in a dozen districts ravaged by heavy rains and floods, an official said on Tuesday.

"The state government has submitted a report to the Centre on the damages and losses suffered due to heavy rains and flash during the southwest between August and October," a revenue official told IANS here.

Bagalokote, Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir in the state's north and northwest regions were the worst affected by the incessant rains and flash

"Release of excess water from dams across major rivers like Krishna and Bheema in the region and from neighbouring Maharashtra flooded villages/towns and damaged rural infrastructure and crops ahead of harvesting," the official said.

Rural infrastructure, including roads, bridges, state highways, electric poles, telephone lines and houses were destroyed or damaged in the natural disaster.

"The state disaster management authority has declared 173 taluks in 25 of the 30 districts across the southern state as flood-affected areas," said the official.

"Though the overall loss is estimated to be Rs 9,833 crore, the state is eligible for Rs 1,078 crore as per the norms," he added.

The compensation for rains and in August and September is estimated to be Rs 1,306 crore.

According to the state agriculture department, crops in 20.6 lakh hectares of farmlands were damaged in October as the southwest extended beyond September in the coastal, northwest and northern regions of the state.

The state government has already utilised Rs 2,385 crore for rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).

About 48,500 houses were damaged while 1,935 animals (livestock) were lost in rains and floods.

Horticulture crops in 1,99,236 hectares and plantation crops in 55,808 hectares across the southern state were also damaged in the natural calamity.

"A central team of observers are due to visit the state after Diwali to assess the losses due to heavy rains and floods," added the official.

The department has urged the Central government to extend work for 50 more days under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) from 100 days in a year to make for the loss due to heavy rains, floods and the Covid pandemic since mid-March.

