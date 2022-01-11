Jaishankar talks to his Cambodian counterpart, discusses India-ASEAN ties

External Affairs Minister spoke to Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on Monday and discussed India-Association of South East Asian Nations relations (ASEAN) and the current situation in Myanmar.

"Spoke to DPM and FM Prak Sokhonn of Discussed India ASEAN relations, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, and the situation in Myanmar. Will work closely with in its capacity as ASEAN Chair," Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister's conversation with Prak Sokhonn assumes significance as Prime Minister of Hun Sen visited Myanmar on January 7, the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the generals seized power almost a year.

Cambodia at present holds the rotating chair of ASEAN.

