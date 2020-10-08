Karnataka reports 10,000 new coronavirus cases, 5,000 in Bengaluru

-
With over a lakh testing on a single day, Karnataka registered a whopping 10,947 new cases, including 5,000 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 6,68,652 and active cases to 1,16,153.
"With 9,832 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, 5,42,906 recovered till date across the southern state, while 9,574 succumbed to the infection, including 113 on Tuesday," said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.
Bengaluru's Covid tally rose to 2,62,241 with 5,000 fresh cases, and active cases increased to 58,624, while 2,00,426 recovered, including 2,057 in the last 24 hours. With 55 died of the virus, the city's death toll rose to 3,190.
Of the 841 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 303 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 93, Ballari 80, Hassan 54, Kalaburagi 29 and Bagalkote 27.
Of the 1,04,348 tests conducted on Tuesday, 48,658 were through rapid antigen detection and 55,690 through RT-PCR.
Among the new cases from the districts, Mysuru reported 979, Hassan 471, Uttar Kannada 462, Dakshina Kannada 447, Ballari 258 and Tumakuru 250.
Of the cases discharged in the districts, Mysuru reported 1,317, Dakishna Kannada 1,214, Uttara Kannada 818, Belagavi 529, Chikkamagaluru 478, Hassan 386 and Haveri 300.
