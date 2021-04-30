Karnataka's Covid tally past 1.5 mn with record 48,296 new cases in a day

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 15 lakh mark with the biggest single-day spike of 48,296 cases, while 217 fatalities took the toll to 15,523, the health department said on Friday.
The previous high in the state was on April 28, when 39,047 cases were reported.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the cases on Friday, with 26,756 fresh infections
The day also saw 14,884 getting discharged after treatment.
Cumulatively, 15,23,142 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 15,523 deaths and 11,24,909 discharges.
There are 3,82,690 active cases at present.
Among the 217 deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 93, Hassan 19, Mysuru 13, Ballari 11, Dharwad 7,Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Chamarajanagar, Bidar (six each) Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, three each in Vijayapura, Kolar and Bagalkote (five each).
The bulletin said 3,500 cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,801 in Tumakuru, 1,282 in Ballari, 1,256 in Kalaburagi, 1,205 in Dakshina Kannada, while Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Hassan, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkaballapura reported well in excess of 500 each.
A total of 2.55 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,89,793 were on Friday alone, the bulletin said.
It said 96.81 lakh people had so far received both the first and second shots of the covid-19 vaccine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU