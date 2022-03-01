Govt needs strategic plan for evacuation, every minute precious: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Indians trying to flee Ukraine amid invasion stuck at Polish border
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
Russian forces fail to capture Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and called upon the Union government to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death in a tweet on Tuesday and said it was in touch with the family of the student.
The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.
"Received the tragic news of Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
"I reiterate, GOI (Government of India) needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
The Congress party expressed condolences to Gyanagoudar's family and friends. It also urged the government to expedite the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the demise of an Indian student in Ukraine. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We once again urge GoI (Government of India) to ensure the speedy and safe evacuation of our people," it stated in a tweet.
The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities which have become conflict zones.
"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said.
The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU