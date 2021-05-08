Kejriwal demands 26 mn vaccine doses for inoculation of all in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way
Not a single benefit, a lot of harm: Arvind Kejriwal on farm laws
AAP to support Dec 8 nationwide strike called by famers over new agri laws
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply of around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.
Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing.
In order to vaccinate all people in Delhi, over three crore doses will be required, out of which around 40 lakh have already been received, he said.
The chief minister urged the Centre to provide it 85 lakh doses per month so that all the Delhiites could be vaccinated in the next three months.
He said that due to good arrangements in Delhi, people from NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad were also reaching here to get the vaccines. So, Delhi will require a little more than three crore doses, he said.
He said that Delhi currently has vaccine doses to vaccinate people for next 5-6 days and urged the Centre to provide adequate doses.
He said Delhi is currently administering one lakh vaccine doses per day and it could increase this number to three lakh.
Citing warnings of a third wave of COVID 19, he said that vaccination is the only safeguard against the deadly virus. He also urged the Centre and the experts for finding alternatives to vaccinate children below 18 years of age.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU