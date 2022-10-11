JUST IN
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue
Palghar lynching case: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra tells SC
Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan greets fans on 80th birthday at midnight
Congress outsourced contract of abusing me, says PM Modi in Rajkot rally
Amit Shah unveils 15ft high statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara
SC issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea against Delhi HC order
Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea
New Russian commander Surovikin brings violent Syria playbook to Ukraine
Technology and talent two pillars of India's development journey: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Haryana CM Khattar to meet Bhagwant Mann on Oct 14 over SYL canal issue
Business Standard

Kejriwal flags off 50 CNG buses for better connectivity with rural NCR

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses and said they will improve connectivity to the rural belts of the national capital.

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | CNG

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 50 low-floor CNG-powered cluster buses and said they will improve connectivity to the rural belts of the national capital.

He also flagged off 30 Innova cars and 36 motorbikes for the enforcement wing of the Transport Department.

"These vehicles will be involved in enforcing lane discipline. From April onwards, we started the lane discipline drive," he said at the event.

Kejriwal said there will be 1,800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by 2023, while 80 per cent of the city's bus fleet will be electric by 2025.

The government has floated a tender for 1,500 electric buses, and by November next year, 1,800 such buses will be playing on Delhi roads, he said.

"We have inducted 50 new low-floor CNG (air-conditioned) buses. Form many years, when people faced inconvenience since there were no buses. But in the last two three years, electric, CNG, cluster buses have been inducted," he added.

The new buses will be kept at the new Bawana bus depot.

"This will help rural connectivity. There are already 360 cluster bus routes. There will be six new routes for these buses that will serve rural areas," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU