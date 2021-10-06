Kerala coronavirus update:12,616 fresh Covid-19 cases, 134 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Most poll-bound states, save Tamil Nadu, kept testing low till elections
Covid TPR in Kerala jumps to 13.49% as 22,040 people turn positive
Kerala sees 10,402 new Covid-19 cases, TPR is 16.41 per cent
Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in low positivity areas
Kerala coronavirus update: Covid positivity rate drops to 10.44%
-
: Kerala on Wednesday reported 12,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths, taking the infection caseload to 47,51,434 and fatalities to 25,811.
The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 14,516, which brought the total recoveries to 46,02,600 and the active cases to 1,22,407, an official press release said.
As many as 98,782 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,932 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,703), Kozhikode (1,265), Thrissur (1,110) and Malappuram (931).
The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.
Of the new cases, 97 were health workers, 49 from outside the State and 12,018 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 452.
There are currently 3,90,631 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,75,306 are in home or institutional quarantine and 15,325 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU