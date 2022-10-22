JUST IN
Kerala govt launches mobile app to prevent cyber crimes against children

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday launched the 'Kunjapp', a mobile application to prevent cyber crimes against children in the state.

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Vijayan also inaugurated the training for the newly appointed Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members at Kovalam near here.

Addressing the newly appointed members, the Chief Minister said children should not suffer physical, mental or sexual exploitation and the members should work together as they have an important role to play in protecting the children.

"The CWC and the JJB members should ensure that the society follows the laws in connection with the children and to make sure that those children who violate law are transformed into model citizens. The members play a major role in moulding the coming generation," he said.

Vijayan said the duty of the CWC and JJB members is to ensure the safety and security of the children.

"They (CWC and JJB members) take a decision on the safety and rehabilitation of children living under difficult circumstances. The training is to ensure that they work for the future of the children," he said.

Child exploitation can be reported through the application.

The Left government had earlier in August told the state Assembly that the State Women and Child Development Department was coming out with a mobile app to prevent cyber attacks or crimes against children.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 21:28 IST

