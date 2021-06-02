Kerala logs 19,661 new Covid cases, 29,708 recoveries, 213 deaths

: Kerala recorded



19,661 fresh C0VID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 25,35,975, while the toll has mounted to9,222 with 213 more deaths.

As many as 29,708 people were cured of the infection today, taking the total recoveries to 23,64,210, the state governmentsaid in a press release here.

The active cases in the state have come down to 1,92,165, according to the release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,28,525 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 15.3 per cent.

So far, over two crore samples have been tested.

Four districts recorded over 2,000 cases today, with Thiruvananthapuram reporting the maximum of 2,380.

Of the positivecases, 84 are health workers, 156 people had come from outside the state and 18,340 were infected through contact.

At least 7,42,157 people are under observation in various districts, including 36,782 in hospitals.

