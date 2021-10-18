Kerala logs 6,676 Covid cases, 60 deaths; active cases drop to 83,184

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
-
Kerala on Monday logged 6,676 new COVID cases and 60 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,51,791 and fatalities to 26,925.
The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.
With 11,023 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 47,50,293 and the active cases dropped to 83,184, a state government release said.
As many as 68,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,199, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (869) and Kozhikode (761).
Of the new cases, 44 were health workers, 34 from outside the state and 6,331 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 267.
There are currently 3,02,818 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,92,736 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,082 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU