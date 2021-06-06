Kerala Police issue notice to Kochi hotel hosting BJP meeting

has issued a notice to the hotel in in which a core committee of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is meeting on Sunday.

Union Minster of State, V Muraleedharan is among those attending the meeting.

The notice read, "One should not give permission to conduct meetings without maintaining Covid protocol in the wake of lockdown that still exists in Kerala. If any action from you violates Covid protocol, strict actions will be taken."

The notice, addressed the manager of the hotel, was served by the SHO of the Ernakulam Central Police Station.

Kerala reported 17,328 new Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 25,88,385 and the toll to 9,719. 24,003 people were discharged, taking the total to 24,40,642.

Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the entension of Kerala lockdown till May 30 with triple lockdown continuation in Malappuram district to tackle the second wave of Covid-19.

