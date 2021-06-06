Kerala Police issue notice to Kochi hotel hosting BJP meeting

-
ALSO READ
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
Lakshadweep crisis: Amit Shah assures BJP delegation on resolving concerns
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
BJP to contest 115 and allies 25 seats in Kerala: State party chief
Kerala's education minister's resignation shows not all is well in CPI-M
-
Kerala Police has issued a notice to the hotel in Kochi in which a core committee of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is meeting on Sunday.
Union Minster of State, V Muraleedharan is among those attending the meeting.
The notice read, "One should not give permission to conduct meetings without maintaining Covid protocol in the wake of lockdown that still exists in Kerala. If any action from you violates Covid protocol, strict actions will be taken."
The notice, addressed the manager of the hotel, was served by the SHO of the Ernakulam Central Police Station.
Kerala reported 17,328 new Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 25,88,385 and the toll to 9,719. 24,003 people were discharged, taking the total to 24,40,642.
Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the entension of Kerala lockdown till May 30 with triple lockdown continuation in Malappuram district to tackle the second wave of Covid-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU