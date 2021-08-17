Kerala records 21,613 fresh Covid-19 cases, 127 more deaths

on Tuesday logged 21,613 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection count to 37,03,578, as the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 18,870 with 127 additional deaths.

As many as 18,556 people have been cured of the infection since Monday, taking the total recoveries to 35,29,465 and the number of active cases to 1,75,167, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,39,623 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 15.48 per cent. So far, 2,96,85,152 samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Malappuram recorded 3,193 cases followed by Ernakulam (2,643), Thrissur (2,470), Kozhikode (2,322), Palakkad (2,134), Kollam (1,692), Kannur (1,306), Alappuzha (1,177), Kottayam (1,155) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,155).

Of the new cases, 92 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 20,248 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1,181 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,96,349 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,68,468 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,881 in hospitals.

