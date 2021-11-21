Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu clocks 756 new cases; 14 fatalities

saw 756 new infections on Sunday, pushing the total count to 27,20,271 while the toll rose to 36,375 with 14 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 847 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,75,174 leaving 8,722 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.33 crore.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 130 and 112 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 20 districts reported new cases below 10, while Tenkasi and Thirupathur recorded zero new infections, respectively, the bulletin said.

