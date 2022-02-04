Triple vaccinated can fight Omicron variant efficiently, study finds

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
Covid-recovered at 3-5 times more Omicron reinfection risk: WHO
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
People who are triple-vaccinated against COVID-19 develop a high-quality antibody response which can neutralise the Omicron variant efficiently, according to a study.
This also applies to people who are infected with the virus thrice, to those having recovered and then received two vaccinations, and to double-vaccinated individuals who experience a breakthrough infection, the researchers said.
The study, published recently in the journal Nature Medicine, tracked the antibodies of vaccinated and recovered individuals for two years.
The participants comprised 98 recovered persons and 73 people without prior infection. Both groups were offered vaccination with the mRNA-based Pfizer vaccine.
The researchers from Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany found that a total of three exposures to the viral spike protein lead to production of virus neutralising antibodies that are high in quantity as well as quality.
These high-quality antibodies bind to the viral spike protein more vigorously, and are also capable of effectively fighting the Omicron variant.
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter and infect the cells.
The team found the same effect in triple-vaccinated people, in those who had recovered from COVID-19 and then had two vaccinations, and double-vaccinated people who then had a breakthrough infection.
"The immunity built up or strengthened by means of vaccination is key to effective protection against future variants of the virus," said Percy Knolle, professor at TUM.
"A recent breakthrough infection -- as irritating and undesirable as it is -- has in fact the same effect as an additional vaccination on this important arm of the immune system," Knolle said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, voluntary participants from the staff at TUM participated in the study and were regularly tested.
The researchers identified individuals who had contracted SARS-CoV-2 during the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020, and compared them to a second group of people who had not been infected.
As predicted from its many mutations, Omicron exhibited the most pronounced evasion from neutralising antibodies compared to all other viral variants tested, they said.
"For Omicron, you need considerably more and better antibodies to prevent infection," said Oliver T Keppler from Max von Pettenkofer Institute and Gene Center Munich.
The researchers developed a new virus neutralisation test, which allowed them to analyse antibodies in many blood samples and different variants of the virus at high throughput rates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU