Kerala records 4,353 new Covid-19 cases; aggregate climbs to 1.14 mn

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports more than 9,000 new cases in a day
Coronavirus LIVE: Night curfew to be imposed in Gujarat's four cities
Coronavirus LIVE: Around 150 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India to resume UK flights from January 8
-
Kerala posted 4,353 fresh
coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest spike in recent days in the state,as the total caseload rose to 11.48 lakh.
As many as 2,205 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 11,10,283, a government press release said.
The total number of those who tested positive to the virus mountedto 11,48,947.
The active cases in the state have touched 33,621.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 63,901 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate climbed to 6.81 per cent.
So far, 1.35 crore samples have been sent for testing.
The toll has mounted to 4,728 with 18 more recent deaths being confirmed due to the virus infection.
Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 654, followed by Kozhikode 453 and Thiruvananthapuram 444, three districts accounted for over 300 cases.
Of the positivecases, 25 are health workers, 173 had come from outside the state and 3858 were infected through contact.
At least 1,55,683 people are presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 , including 5148 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU