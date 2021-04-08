Kerala records 4,353 new Covid-19 cases; aggregate climbs to 1.14 mn

posted 4,353 fresh



coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest spike in recent days in the state,as the total caseload rose to 11.48 lakh.

As many as 2,205 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 11,10,283, a government press release said.

The total number of those who tested positive to the virus mountedto 11,48,947.

The active cases in the state have touched 33,621.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 63,901 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate climbed to 6.81 per cent.

So far, 1.35 crore samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has mounted to 4,728 with 18 more recent deaths being confirmed due to the virus infection.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 654, followed by Kozhikode 453 and Thiruvananthapuram 444, three districts accounted for over 300 cases.

Of the positivecases, 25 are health workers, 173 had come from outside the state and 3858 were infected through contact.

At least 1,55,683 people are presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 , including 5148 in hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)