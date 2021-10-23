Kerala records 8,909 new Covid-19 infections, 65 fatalities

logged 8,909 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 48,97,587 and the death toll to 28,229.

A total of 8,780 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the tally of those cured to 47,97,409, leaving 80,555 active cases.

Of these active cases, only 9.8 per cent patients are admitted to hospitals, according to an official release.

State Health Minister Veena George said 86,111 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards across 158 local self-government bodies with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh cases-- 1,233, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,221 and Thrissur-1,105.

Of those who were found infected today, 49 reached the state from outside, while 8,476 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 332 is yet to be traced and 52 health workers are also among the infected, the minister said in the release.

There are 2,70,430 persons under observation of which 8,775 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

