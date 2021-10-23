PM Modi interacts with Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister on Saturday interacted with Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who attended the interaction among vaccine manufacturers included Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present during the interaction.

The interaction comes days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Cr (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

"...PM went out of his way, made everyone move very fast... Had it not been for him... and driving the health ministry, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses....: Cyrus Poonawalla, Serum Institute, after meet with PM Modi.



