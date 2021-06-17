Kerala registers 12,469 fresh infections, positivity rate dips 10.8%

Kerala recorded 12,469 new cases on Thursday, as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) came down to 10.85 per cent,the lowest in recentmonths.

The toll climbed to 11,743 with 88 more deaths.

While the cumulative cases went up to 27,73,943 with the addition of the fresh cases, 13,614 people were cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 26,53,207, the health department said in a press release.

As many as 1,08,560 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,14,894 samples were sent for testing and the TPR was 10.85 per cent.

Eighteen areas had TPR above 30 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 1,727 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest, today.

Of the positive cases, 60 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 11,700 were infected through contact.

At least, 4,83,823 people are in quarantine in various districts, including 28,227 in various hospitals.

