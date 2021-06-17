Kerala registers 12,469 fresh infections, positivity rate dips 10.8%

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Kerala recorded 12,469 new cases on Thursday, as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) came down to 10.85 per cent,the lowest in recentmonths.
The toll climbed to 11,743 with 88 more deaths.
While the cumulative cases went up to 27,73,943 with the addition of the fresh cases, 13,614 people were cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries to 26,53,207, the health department said in a press release.
As many as 1,08,560 people are undergoing treatment for the infection.
In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,14,894 samples were sent for testing and the TPR was 10.85 per cent.
Eighteen areas had TPR above 30 per cent.
Thiruvananthapuram recorded 1,727 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest, today.
Of the positive cases, 60 are health workers, 92 had come from outside the state and 11,700 were infected through contact.
At least, 4,83,823 people are in quarantine in various districts, including 28,227 in various hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU