Kerala registers 14,539 coronavirus infections, 124 fatalities

Kerala logged 14,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810.
Malappuram reported the highest number of cases--2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam, 1,404.
"Out of those found infected on Tuesday, 67 reached the state from outside while 13,582 contracted the disease from their contacts.
The sources of infection of 828 are yet to be traced. Sixty two health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.
She said 1,39,049 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,46,48,919.
The test positivity rate was 10.46 per cent.
Meanwhile, 10,331 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total cured in the state to 29,57,201.
Currently, there are 1,15,174 people under treatment in the state.
There are 3,82,260 people under observation, of whom 24,509 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the minister said.
There are 196 local self government bodies, where the Test Positivity Rate is over 15 per cent.
