Kerala registers 3,698 fresh cases of Covid-19, 180 more deaths

: After consistently maintaining a high number of infections over the past few months, Kerala recorded a significant fall on Monday, logging 3,698 fresh cases and 180 deaths, raising the caseload to 50,92,873 and the toll to 37,675.
The state had logged 5,080 cases on Sunday.
With 7,515 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 50,12,301 and the active cases dropped to 54,091, an official press release said.
Of the 180 deaths, 75 were reported over the last few days and 105 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
As many as 45,190 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.
Among the 14 districts, Kozhikode recorded the highest with 724 cases followed by Ernakulam (622) and Thiruvananthapuram (465).
Of the new cases, 13 were health workers, 15 from outside the State and 3,432 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 238.
There are currently 1,88,979 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,83,929 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,050 in hospitals, the release said.
