Kerala registers 3502 fresh coronavirus cases, reports 16 deaths

reported 3,502



new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,44,594 and the toll to 4,710.

The State health department said it tested 60,554 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.78 per cent.

Till now, 1,35,14,740 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, 1,955 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total cured in the state to 11,08,078.

Currently, there are 31,493 people under treatment in the state and 1,52,136 under observation, of which, 4,928 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Meanwhile, the core committee meeting called by the Chief Secretary decided to strengthen the COVID-19 protocol in the state due to the rising number of cases in the last few days.

State government sources told PTI that the police will monitor whether the health protocol, including use of masks and social distancing, was being properly followed.

The quarantinepolicy for those who reach the state from outside to remain in isolation for a week will continue.

Kozhikode reported 550 new cases today, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 504 cases and Thiruvananthapuram (330).

"Out of those found infected today, 131 reached the state from outside while 3,097 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 258 are yet to be traced and 16 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

Currently, there are 361 hotspots in the state.

