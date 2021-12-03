Kerala registers 4,995 new Covid-19 infections, 44 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
-
Kerala reported 4,995 new positive cases and 44 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the state to 51,45,085 and the death toll to 41,124.
The State health department tested 62,343 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 21 wards across 19 local self government bodies in which the weekly infection population ratio was above ten per cent.
A total of 4,463 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the number of those cured to 50,70,497.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of fresh cases-- 790, followed by Ernakulam with 770 cases and Kozhikode with 578.
"Currently, there are 44,637 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 7.5 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
Meanwhile, along with the 44 deaths reported today, 225 more deaths were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
Of those found infected today, 33 reached the state from outside while 4,706 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 219 is yet to be traced and 37 health workers are also among the infected, according to the release.
There are 1,59,899 persons under observation of which 4,742 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.
The health department also informed that 96.3 per cent of the targeted population has received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 66.7 per cent the second dose too.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU