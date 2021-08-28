Delhi records zero death, 46 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count stood nil, while 46 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 17th time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24 and August 26 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, the data said.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, 46 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, while no death was reported due to COVID-19, according to the latest bulletin.

Also, 15 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks were added on the ICMR portal by the Central, East and North West districts, it said.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.

According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Saturdar Jain on Tuesday had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

A total of 74,649 tests, including 51,091 RT-PCR tests and 23,558 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,37,656. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 412 on Friday from 413 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 103 on Friday, while it was 107 a day before, and the number of containment zones slightly increased to 219 from 217 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

