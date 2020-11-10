492 new Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir; tally nears 100,000

-
A total of 492 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as 635 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery.
An official bulletin said that 206 new cases were from Jammu division and 286 from Kashmir division.
With seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the UT's death toll climbed up to 1,549.
So far, 99,844 coronavirus patients have been detected in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 92,880 have recovered.
The active cases total 5,415, of which 1,527 are in Jammu division and 3,888 in Kashmir division.
